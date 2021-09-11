Brewers’ Burnes, Hader combine for MLB record 9th no-hitter, beating Indians 3-0

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, left, and reliever Josh Hader celebrate after pitching a combined no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

Burnes struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021.

This time is was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game’s top closers.

