Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night.

The Suns used a 50-12 run to break the game open.

The dominant stretch lasted from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third and turned a 14-point deficit into a 24-point lead.

Booker added nine assists on his 25th birthday, including an alley-oop pass from halfcourt to Mikal Bridges for a dunk.

Chris Paul added 16 points and 10 assists. Ayton shot 8 of 10 from the field but left in the second half with a right leg contusion.