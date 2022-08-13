TORONTO (AP/WJW) — Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Matt Chapman also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Cleveland 2-1, halting the Guardians’ season-high winning streak at six.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his career-best hitting streak to 22 games with a double in the first as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak.

He has the longest active hitting streak in the majors. Hernández and Chapman both connected off Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, who has lost three of his past four decisions.

Cleveland, the AL Central leaders, lost for the third time in 10 games. Anthony Bass pitched one inning for the win as five Toronto relievers combined to throw five shutout innings.

The two teams play one another again during a Sunday afternoon matchup.