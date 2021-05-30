Blue Jays beat Indians 4-1 in doubleheader opener

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale kicks the mound after giving up a solo home run to Toronto Blue Jays’ Rowdy Tellez, right, during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Cleveland, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Winning pitcher Ross Stripling allowed one run and two hits in five innings.

Josh Naylor homered for Cleveland’s only run.

The teams played through rain and wind gusts of 45 mph Friday night before the game was finally called in the bottom of the seventh with Toronto winning 11-2. The Indians postponed Saturday’s game due to high winds, causing the doubleheader.