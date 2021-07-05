Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks honored before Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

MONTREAL (WJW)– The Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lighting honored late Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks on Monday.
Kivlenieks, 24, died of chest trauma from a fireworks mortar blast on the Fourth of July in Novi, Michigan, the medical examiner’s office said. The firework titled and fired towards people. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get away when he fell.
Before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the two teams took the ice to remember the goalie with a moment of silence.
“Thank you to everyone in the hockey world for your support today. We love you, Kivi,” the Blue Jackets said on Twitter.