Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks honored before Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

The Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning stand on the ice during a moment of silence for Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks prior to Game Four of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bell Centre on July 05, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

MONTREAL (WJW)– The Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lighting honored late Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks on Monday.

Kivlenieks, 24, died of chest trauma from a fireworks mortar blast on the Fourth of July in Novi, Michigan, the medical examiner’s office said. The firework titled and fired towards people. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get away when he fell.

Before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the two teams took the ice to remember the goalie with a moment of silence.

Thank you @NHL, @CanadiensMTL and @TBLightning for that touching tribute.



And thank you to everyone in the hockey world for your support today. We love you, Kivi. pic.twitter.com/LjYiMUBjJH — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 6, 2021

“Thank you to everyone in the hockey world for your support today. We love you, Kivi,” the Blue Jackets said on Twitter.