Blow out: Orioles tank Cleveland 18-5

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander, right, slides safely across home plate to score in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Rene Rivera, left, in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

BALTIMORE, Maryland (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit day, and the Baltimore Orioles scored their most runs since 2015.

The Orioles had a season-high 21 hits in an 18-5 rout of the Cleveland Indians.

Baltimore entered 24th among the 30 major league teams in scoring, then put across its highest runs total since beating Oakland 18-2 on Aug. 16, 2015.

After losing their final 14 games in May, the Orioles are 4-1 in June and won two of three against Minnesota to start their homestand.