Black Keys Patrick Carney to fill in for Tribe drummer John Adams at home opener

CLEVELAND (WJW)– John Adams will miss his first Cleveland Indians home opener in nearly five decades, but his seat in the bleachers won’t be empty.

Adams, known for bringing his bass drum to games and rallying the crowd, will not attend Monday’s home opener against the Royals. He’s been dealing with a series of health issues for about a year.

Adams will hand over drumming duties for the day to a famous friend: Akron native and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

FILE – In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. Adams, who will miss his first home opener since 1955 on Friday due to the coronavirus, has been keeping the beat for the Indians since 1973. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

“When I found out that John Adams wouldn’t be able to make Opening Day in Cleveland for the first time in almost fifty years, I reached out to the team,” Carney said in a news release on Friday.

“I share John’s love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians franchise and drumming for him during the home opener when he can’t physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves. I want to be there for John.”