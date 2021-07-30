Billboard welcomes Cavaliers’ draft pick to The Land

by: Jordan Unger, The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Center Evan Mobley is getting a warm welcome to Cleveland after being selected as the Cavaliers’ next player during the NBA Draft Thursday night.

A billboard on the corner of E. 14th Street and Carnegie Avenue now reads “Welcome To The Land, Evan Mobley.”

The Cavs are also displaying a new banner on their website, welcoming Mobley to the team. His jersey is available for pre-sale here.

The team’s newest player also took to Twitter Thursday night, saying he’s ready to show Cleveland what he’s got.

Mobley was the No. 3 pick in the draft. He’s a 20-year-old two-way talent who is just tapping into his potential.

Mobley stands at 7 feet tall and weighs 215 lbs. He’s coming to Cleveland from the University of Southern California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

