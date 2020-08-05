Ohio State to play Michigan Oct. 24 on FOX 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Big Ten released their updated 2020 football schedule Wednesday.
Ohio State will play rival Michigan Oct. 24 instead of the last week of the regular season per tradition.
You can watch the big game on FOX 8.
The Big Ten announced in June its 14 teams would be playing conference only games in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio State 2020 schedule:
- WEEK 1 (Thursday) Sept. 3 @ Illinois
- WEEK 2 Sept. 12 Rutgers
- WEEK 3 Sept. 19 @ Purdue
- WEEK 4 Sept. 26 Indiana
- WEEK 5 Oct. 3 BYE
- WEEK 6 Oct. 10 Nebraska
- WEEK 7 Oct. 17 @ Michigan State
- WEEK 8 Oct. 24 Michigan
- WEEK 9 Oct. 31 @ Maryland
- WEEK 10 Nov. 7 @ Penn State
- WEEK 11 Nov. 14 BYE
- WEEK 12 Nov. 21 Iowa
- BIG TEN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Dec. 5 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Follow the latest headlines on FOX8.com:
- Female suspect arrested after an attempted carjacking on the Ohio Turnpike, OSHP says
- I-TEAM: Some health officials having trouble getting people to follow quarantine orders
- Bank of America online glitch causes $0 to display in several customer accounts
- NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division
- Browns tight end Austin Hooper develops chemistry with Baker Mayfield in offseason