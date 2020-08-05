Ohio State to play Michigan Oct. 24 on FOX 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Big Ten released their updated 2020 football schedule Wednesday.

Ohio State will play rival Michigan Oct. 24 instead of the last week of the regular season per tradition.

You can watch the big game on FOX 8.

The Big Ten announced in June its 14 teams would be playing conference only games in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio State 2020 schedule:

  • WEEK 1 (Thursday) Sept. 3 @ Illinois
  • WEEK 2 Sept. 12 Rutgers
  • WEEK 3 Sept. 19 @ Purdue
  • WEEK 4 Sept. 26 Indiana
  • WEEK 5 Oct. 3 BYE
  • WEEK 6 Oct. 10 Nebraska
  • WEEK 7 Oct. 17 @ Michigan State
  • WEEK 8 Oct. 24 Michigan
  • WEEK 9 Oct. 31 @ Maryland
  • WEEK 10 Nov. 7 @ Penn State
  • WEEK 11 Nov. 14 BYE
  • WEEK 12 Nov. 21 Iowa
  • BIG TEN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Dec. 5 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
