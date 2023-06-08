COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten divisions will soon be a thing of the past after the conference released its new schedule model Thursday.

Teams like Ohio State will still play a nine-game league schedule, but it will look vastly different. The “Flex Protect” model is a flexible rivalry scheduling concept in which Big Ten schools will have up to three protected annual rivalry games and cycle through the other teams. Ohio State has one protected rivalry game against Michigan.

The new model will begin when the Big Ten grows to 16 schools in 2024. The Buckeyes will play at UCLA in 2024 and host USC in 2025.

See below for OSU’s full list of home and away Big Ten games for the next two seasons.

Ohio State 2024 home games

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

Rutgers

Ohio State 2024 away games

Michigan State

Minnesota

Penn State

UCLA

Ohio State 2024 nonconference schedule

Aug. 31: Southern Mississippi vs. Ohio State

Sept. 7: Western Michigan vs. Ohio State

Sept. 14: Off

Sept. 21: Marshall vs. Ohio State

2024 Big Ten schedule dates will be announced in the fall of this year.

Ohio State 2025 home games

Indiana

Maryland

Nebraska

USC

Ohio State 2025 away games

Illinois

Michigan

Northwestern

Purdue

Wisconsin

Ohio State 2025 nonconference schedule

Aug. 30: Texas vs. Ohio State

Oct. 18: UConn vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes 2023 schedule features two primetime games on NBC4. Ohio State will travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame on September 23 at 7:30 p.m. and will host Michigan State on November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Last season, Ohio State beat Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes have beaten the Irish in their last five meetings and have an all-time record of 5-2 against them.

Ohio State football schedule

Sept 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Sept. 9: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State

Sept. 16: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue

Oct. 21: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan 12:00 p.m.