Big Ten Commissioner: Football not coming back this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter Wednesday stating fall sports, including football, will not be reinstated this fall.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” Warren said in the letter. “The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.”

Warren’s announcement comes just days after Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields wrote a petition to bring back Big Ten football this fall for players who decide to opt in. The petition received more than 250,000 signatures.

We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion. Justin Fields’ petition

After Warren’s letter was released, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said fall sports competitions could return by the end of the year.

“While a decision has been made by the presidents of the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall season, we view this as a temporary delay, and Dr. [Kristina] Johnson has directed us to prepare for the possibility of bringing at least some of our fall sports back to practice and competition by the end of the year,” Smith said. “We are actively planning for the winter and spring seasons for all sports, including the return of football.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day tweeted his support for Fields and the rest of his football team.

I could not be more proud of Justin Fields and I support his efforts. He loves Ohio State. He loves his teammates. We ask our players to be leaders and he’s leading. I’m honored to coach him and this team. #FIGHT. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 17, 2020