President Trump to attend Daytona 500 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual for the annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said President Donald Trump will be at the race in Florida. The speedway tweeted out a statement on Thursday.

Statement from Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile regarding the visit of the President of the United States to the DAYTONA 500. pic.twitter.com/YvyHgv1HiW — Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) February 13, 2020



Watch this year’s Daytona 500 Sunday at 2:30 p.m. right here on FOX 8 News.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday indicating that President Trump would be at the NASCAR race. The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race — a restriction put in place for presidential visits.

Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump last year praised retired driver Mario Andretti, reminiscing about a ride Andretti gave him in a race car for his reality show “The Apprentice.”

“I said, ‘Mario, get me out of here. I want to get out of this car,’” Trump recalled. “We went so fast. We literally — we covered four blocks in like a second.”