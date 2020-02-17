Daytona 500 postponed due to inclement weather, race will air Monday at 4 p.m. on FOX 8

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

DAYTONA, Fla. (WJW/CNN) -- The Daytona 500 has officially been postponed due to inclement weather.

The race will resume on Monday at 4 p.m. right here on FOX 8.

NEWS: Today's 62nd running of the #DAYTONA500 has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The race will resume on Monday at 4 PM ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/YqhxSJrOHD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2020

The #DAYTONA500 has been rescheduled for 4pm tomorrow due to weather. Gates open at 1 p.m. and parking opens at 11 a.m.



For information about the NASCAR Weather Protection Plan, visit https://t.co/Q5eVTUjrlF. Thank you for your patience and we'll see you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/VLTzKtrhCl — Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) February 16, 2020

President Donald Trump welcomed NASCAR fans to the start of this year's Daytona 500 with a lap around the Florida race track in his presidential limousine.

"There is no greater thrill than to join you at the world center of racing for the 62nd Daytona 500 -- so exciting," Trump said in opening remarks to the crowd.

"To all of the drivers, technicians and pit crews here today, good luck and may the best team win. God bless you, God bless our military, God bless our veterans and God bless America. Have a great race."

Trump also thanked Gold Star families, who were in attendance at the race, "whose loved ones made the supreme sacrifice to honor our freedom and our flag."

"Your fallen warriors will live in our hearts forever," he said, before thanking new military enlistees who "took a solemn oath to put their lives on the line for our country."

A portion of the presidential motorcade took a lap around the track before pulling aside just before the start of the race. The first couple was riding the car known as "The Beast."

Trump also served as the Grand Marshal, commanding: "Gentlemen, start your engines." He is the second American president to do so, behind George W. Bush who attended the Daytona 500 in 2004.