Big East postponing fall sports due to coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK (WJW) — The Big East Conference has joined the Big Ten and Pac-12 in the decision to postpone fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the conference, fall sports competitions will not be conducted in 2020. Conference officials are looking at alternative options to stage fall sports contests during the spring of 2021.

“The decision to not hold fall sports competition was not made lightly,” Chair of the BIG EAST Board of Directors and Villanova University President the Reverend Peter M. Donohue said in a press release. “Athletics play an integral role in the student, alumni and fan experience at each of our institutions, and we were all hoping to allow the fall seasons to move forward. However, given the guidance of the BIG EAST COVID-19 Task Force, this decision, while disappointing, was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff in mind. The well-being of our community members are, and will continue to be, our priority and focus.”

The sports affected are by the decision include men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey. Sports that are not sponsored by the BIG EAST Conference are not affected.

The fall competition for sports in their non-traditional seasons, which includes baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s tennis, will not be held.

Officials say that during the fall months student-athletes will be allowed to participate in various team activities, such as practices, strength and conditioning sessions, and team meetings, consistent with individual campus policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and Conference regulations.

