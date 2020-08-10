Big 10 votes to cancel season: reports

Sports

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are multiple reports Monday that the Big 10 has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season because of the health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit Free Press and the Dan Patrick Show are citing anonymous sources.

A formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

According to Detroit Free Press, the university presidents voted 12-2.

Dan Patrick said Monday Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

Of course, the Big 10 conference includes Ohio State.

There are multiple reports the Power Five conference commissioners have been meeting for months to talk about whether a fall sports season would happen.

The Power Five conferences consist of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 Conference, the Big Ten Conference, the Pac-12 Conference, and the Southeastern Conference.

It’s believed that if the Big 10 cancels its season the rest of the conferences will follow.

Related video, below: The MAC on Saturday announced the cancellation of its fall season.

Follow the latest headlines:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral