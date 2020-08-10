Big 10 votes to cancel season: reports

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are multiple reports Monday that the Big 10 has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season because of the health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit Free Press and the Dan Patrick Show are citing anonymous sources.

Sources: Big Ten cancels football season; no games for Michigan, Michigan State in 2020 https://t.co/hs95QyDFZk — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 10, 2020

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

A formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

According to Detroit Free Press, the university presidents voted 12-2.

Dan Patrick said Monday Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Of course, the Big 10 conference includes Ohio State.

There are multiple reports the Power Five conference commissioners have been meeting for months to talk about whether a fall sports season would happen.

The Power Five conferences consist of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 Conference, the Big Ten Conference, the Pac-12 Conference, and the Southeastern Conference.

It’s believed that if the Big 10 cancels its season the rest of the conferences will follow.

