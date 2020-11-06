Big Time Sports: Michigan looks to rebound against No. 13 IU; winless teams seek first victory

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s only week three of the Big Ten season and some teams are already desperate for a win.

Michigan is looking for a big rebound after losing as a heavy favorite at home to in-state rival Michigan State last week. The Wolverines will have a tough test as they visit Indiana. The Hoosiers are 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 1991 and are 13th in the country, their highest ranking since 1987.

Meanwhile, Penn State, Iowa and Minnesota aim for their first wins. The Nittany Lions lost to two tough opponents to open the season, Indiana and Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 0-2 for the first time in 20 years after blowing leads against Purdue and Northwestern. The Golden Gophers are winless after losing a heart-breaker to Maryland in overtime.

Wisconsin had to cancel its game for a second straight week as the program battles a COVID-19 outbreak. The Badgers were scheduled to host 2-0 Purdue.

Here is the slate of games for week 3:

Saturday, November 7

Michigan State at Iowa – 12:00 p.m. ET

Nebraska at Northwestern – 12:00 p.m. ET

Michigan at Indiana – 12:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Illinois – 3:30 p.m. ET

Maryland at Penn State – 3:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Ohio State – 7:30 p.m. ET