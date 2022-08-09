DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 for their third straight win.

Bieber (7-6) allowed just four singles and a walk while striking out eight. Amed Rosario had three hits, including two doubles, while scoring a run and driving in another.

Cleveland entered the night trailing first-place Minnesota by one game in the American League Central Division.

Tyler Alexander (2-6) gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings for Detroit.