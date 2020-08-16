Bieber sharp again, Indians beat Tigers for 19th time in row

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 15: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians throws a second inning pitch while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber dominated once again, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers for the 19th straight time, winning 3-1 Saturday night.

Cleveland’s winning streak against one opponent is the longest since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 23 times in a row in 1969.

Bieber (4-0) allowed three hits and a walk and lowered his ERA to 1.30 in five starts this season. The All-Star Game MVP from last year has struck out a major league-leading 54 in only 34 2/3 innings this season.

Bieber fanned the side in the third and fourth and added two more in the fifth.

If you ever think your job is hard, remember that people have to try to hit against Shane Bieber for their job.#OurTribe pic.twitter.com/MSzbvMCyeG — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 16, 2020

Nick Wittgren pitched a perfect eighth. JaCoby Jones made it 3-1 with a pinch-hit double in the ninth before Brad Hand finished for his fifth save.

Spencer Turnbull (2-1) gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run double with the bases loaded in the Clevelad third. Franmil Reyes grounded into an inning-ending double play to help Turnbull escape without further damage.

Carlos Santana made it 3-0 with an RBI double in the fifth, finishing Turnbull.

Cleveland loaded the bases in the eighth with no one out, but Bryan Garcia got out of it with a popup, a strikeout and a flyball.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Tigers placed RHP Ivan Nova (tricep tendinitis) on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Anthony Castro from their alternate training site. 1B C.J. Cron, who has been out since a knee injury earlier this week, announced he will undergo season-ending surgery.

READ THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: