CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968.
Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the Indians a 3-2 win over Chicago and dropped the White Sox into a tie with Minnesota for the AL Central lead.
Bieber, who leads the big leagues with eight wins, allowed an unearned run and two hits in five innings with 10 strikeouts in his eighth double-digit strikeout game, also the major league-high.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Bieber lowers ERA to 1.63; Indians top White Sox 3-2
- Sunny skies expected for Thursday as temps top out in the mid-70s
- Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, could help with treatment
- President Trump, GOP AGs accuse social media companies of silencing conservatives
- 2 officers shot in Louisville during protests, expected to recover