Bieber in camp with Indians after COVID-19 quarantine

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches to DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cy Young winner Shane Bieber reported to training camp on Saturday with the Indians after the right-hander was quarantined with COVID-19.

Bieber, who was baseball’s best pitcher in 2020, was medically cleared and joined Cleveland’s other pitchers and catchers in Goodyear, Arizona. The 25-year-old recently tested positive with the virus, but only experienced mild symptoms.

Bieber spent part of the winter working out at the team’s training complex, and manager Terry Francona said his ace will resume a normal work schedule.

“He was actually able to throw a bullpen I think in his backyard when he was down,” said Francona, who is recovering from a staph infection in his toe. “So he’s not behind. I do think that being in this environment is more conducive to better work, but we’ve all seen Biebs.

“He’s going to get it done wherever. That’s not an issue.”

Bieber took part in non-throwing, fielding practice on his first day. The Indians will have their first full-squad workout on Sunday.

Dominant during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Bieber led the majors with eight wins, a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts, a rare Triple Crown for pitchers.

Bieber will be expected to carry the load again this season as the Indians try to get back to the postseason after making it as a wild card in 2020. Cleveland has one of the AL’s best starting staffs, led by Bieber, who is 34-14 in three major league seasons.

There’s still room for Bieber to grow and improve. Francona doesn’t see any reason that won’t happen.

“I do think as he learns the league and learns himself, you will see improvements because he’s that kind of kid,” Francona said. “He’s conscientious and smart, and he has the drive to want to be great. So I think you’ll see some things he’ll improve on this year for sure.”