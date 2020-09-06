Bieber fans 10, stays unbeaten as Indians beat Brewers 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to stay unbeaten in 2020 and Carlos Santana had two RBIs, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bieber improved to 7-0. He only allowed one run and five singles, but the right-hander ran up his pitch count and needed Cleveland’s bullpen to finish things off.
Bieber came in leading the AL in strikeouts and reached double-digits for the sixth time this season.
Santana had an RBI double in the first off Brett Anderson and then chased the left-hander with a run-scoring single in the sixth.
