Bieber fans 10, stays unbeaten as Indians beat Brewers 4-1

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 06: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches to Keston Hiura #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Progressive Field on September 06, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to stay unbeaten in 2020 and Carlos Santana had two RBIs, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bieber improved to 7-0. He only allowed one run and five singles, but the right-hander ran up his pitch count and needed Cleveland’s bullpen to finish things off.

Bieber came in leading the AL in strikeouts and reached double-digits for the sixth time this season.

Santana had an RBI double in the first off Brett Anderson and then chased the left-hander with a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: