Bieber excels, Cleveland outlasts Giolito, White Sox 2-0 in 10

CHICAGO (AP) — AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitched three-hit ball over nine innings for Cleveland while Lucas Giolito nearly matched him before the Indians broke through in the 10th to beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0.

The matchup between All-Star aces sure lived up to its billing.

Bieber struck out 11 and has fanned 35 in his first three starts of the season for the second straight year.

Nolan Ryan set the record with 37 in 1973 and Gerrit Cole had 36 in 2018.

Giolito also allowed only three hits and fanned eight. He was pulled after issuing his second walk to begin the eighth inning.

Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.39 ERA) and White Sox’s Carlos Rodon (1-0, .00 ERA) are expected to start Thursday.