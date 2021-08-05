Bichette homers, Stripling pitches Jays past Indians 3-0

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

Toronto won for the sixth time in seven games since returning north of the border last week and moved a season-best eight games above .500.

Bichette hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his 20th, and added an RBI single in the sixth.

Both hits came off Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie.

Stripling is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in two starts against the Indians this season.

He earned his first win with Toronto in a May 30 start at Cleveland.

