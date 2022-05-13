CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are more than 900 sports stadiums in America.

Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, comes out in the top 10 in a nationwide list.

Betsperts looked at stadiums based on ratings across Google, Facebook, Tripadvisor and Yelp and averaged those rankings to come up with their list.

Progressive Field is ranked 6th overall – tied with 3 others with a 4.65 out of 5 rating.

Wrigley Field, Oracle Park and American Family Field also had the same score.

Best overall is Lambeau Field with a 4.93.

Progressive Field opened in 1994 as Jacob Field, commonly known as “The Jake.”

It seats more than 43,000 people.

Some of the top compliments on Google about Progressive Field were clean, well-organized and friendly staff.

The negative comments mention prices and food selection.

See the full report here.