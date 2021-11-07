Browns lead Bengals; 14-7

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 07: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 4-4 Browns and the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals – both suffering very disappointing losses in week 8 – are fighting in today’s critical week 9 “Battle for Ohio.”

The Browns have an opportunity this week to earn their first division win of the season at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium.

LIVE BLOG:

1:40 p.m. Nick Chubb with a 1-yard TD. Browns lead 14-7

1:25 p.m. Cincinnati ties it up with a touchdown and an extra point; Joe Mixon for 11 yards.

Browns still have to show they can get off the field on 3rd downs save for 99 yard pick sixes #Browns — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) November 7, 2021

1:11 p.m. Touchdown Browns! Denzel Ward with the second longest interception in Browns history. 99 yards!

Another loss the Browns have to contend with is the team’s release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday.

After a roller coaster of a week, Coach Stefanski said after Friday’s practice: “I think all of us have to move forward and we have a challenge on Sunday right in front of us and Baker (Mayfield) had a good week of practice and I think he’s ready to go.”

“I think the guys understand that we have a very, very big football game on Sunday against a really good team and we have to focus there, understand what’s going on on the outside… We all have to do our job. And that’s a pretty simple way of looking at it.”