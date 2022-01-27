Ben Roethlisberger officially retires

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 16: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he walks off the field after buing defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (WTRF)– After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger officially retired.

Roethlisberger made it official Thursday morning via a video message on social media.

The tweet said “A message from Ben: @Steelers @steelers #NFL #SteelersNation #ThankYou #HereWeGo #LoveAndHonor.”

Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, won two Super Bowls and was a six-time Pro Bowler

Roethlisberger finishes fifth all-time in passing yards (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418).

