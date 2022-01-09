Live Blog: Browns lead Bengals 14-0 in the second quarter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a battle of the backups at FirstEnergy stadium as the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon.

Starting quarterbacks of the two Ohio teams are sitting this one out, putting Browns QB Case Keenum and Bengals QB Brandon Allen on the field to fight for a W.

Mayfield is on the injured reserve for his left shoulder, his non-throwing arm. There is no word yet on when his surgery, with a 4-month recovery window, will take place.

You can catch the game on FOX 8 at 1 p.m.

IF you want to watch, #FOX8 is your exclusive home for the highly anticipated Case Keenum vs Brandon Allen showdown – Sunday at 1:00 p.m. https://t.co/LG9Hs4MPHs — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) January 9, 2022

Today’s game captain is #65 C JC Tretter and here are the inactives:

#23 CB Troy Hill

#27 RB Kareem Hunt

#33 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

#39 S Richard LeCounte III

#72 G Hjalte Froholdt

#92 DT Sheldon Day

LIVE BLOG:

1:04 p.m. Browns win the coin toss and defer. Bengals receive the opening kickoff.

1:10 p.m. The Bengals first attempt is unsuccessful. The game remains scoreless.

1:25 p.m. Browns had the first 1st down of the quarter but were unable to score.



1:36 p.m. Big play: First down for Peoples-Jones with a 22-yard pass.

1:37 p.m. Touchdown Browns! 7-0 Cleveland; Chubb gained 14 yards before Landry sealed the deal with a 26-yard TD

1:53 p.m. Browns score another touchdown minutes later; the score is now 14-0