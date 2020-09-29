Battle of the aces as Cleveland hosts Yankees in Wildcard matchup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians host the New York Yankees Tuesday at Progressive Field in the first game of the AL Wildcard series.

The best out of three will advance to the next round.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 23: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Progressive Field on September 23, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Shane Bieber will start for the Tribe.

The Yankees will start Gerrit Cole.

Bieber is 8-1 this season with a 1.63 ERA and leads the league in strikeouts.

BUFFALO, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on September 22, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays are the home team due to the Canadian government’s policy on COVID-19, which prevents them from playing in their home stadium in Canada. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Cole is 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA and also has postseason experience.

His postseason stats are 6-4 with a 2.60 ERA.

Cole was a first round pick in 2011.

Cole was a 2019 Cy Young runner-up, while Bieber is presumed to be the 2020 winner.

Sandy Alomar Jr. will be managing the Indians through the playoffs as Terry Francona recovers from health issues.

First pitch is at 7 p.m.

The teams will faceoff again Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Game three, if needed, will be held Wednesday.

Whoever advances will head to a playoff bubble.

The ALCS will be at Petco Park in San Diego.

The ALDS will be at Petco Park and Dodger Stadium.

The NLDS will be at Globe Life Field in Arlington and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The NLCS will be at Globe Life Field.

The World Series will be played at Globe Life Field.