Battle of Ohio: Browns hold off Bengals, give Stefanski first win as coach

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns had their first victory of the 2020 season Thursday night after facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Cleveland rebounded from Sunday’s devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a 35-30 victory over Cincinnati, giving Kevin Stefanski the first win of his coaching career.

“We don’t ride the wave. We just show up and play. We try to learn from our mistakes and be one game better each week,” Stefanski told reporters after the match. “The guys understand it’s not a marathon — it’s sixteen sprints. We had our second sprint tonight.”

Several players showcased their talents on the field. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes. Running back Nick Chubb rushed 124 yards and ran for two scores. Running back Kareem Hunt had a scoring catch, ran for a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards.

Mayfield says he was confident in his talented teammates and that, overall, the team made the most out of the strengths of their players.

“You always want to get the ball in your playmakers; hands early,” explained Mayfield. “It starts up front. One again, we were able to get our running game going, get those keepers going, get the ball in their hands, find completions early and often, and that’s what could happen.”

The quarterback also noted that the team did a good job at not falling behind.

“Keeping the chains moving is what this offense is all about,” he added.

Mayfield also dueled with Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who was the number overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, for the first time Thursday. The Cleveland quarterback says Burrow did a great job leading the Bengals.

“The hype is real with Joe. I thought he played really well,” said Mayfield. “It’s always good to see a young guy come and take over and obviously that team loves him. They follow him and he leads them.”

Moving forward, Mayfield says he believes this win will build extreme confidence for the team.

“You go out there and do your job and trust in that system,” he explained.”There’s gonna be holes, but if you establish that run game that I keep hitting on and take care of the ball — you’re going to have success. I think it’s going to build confidence for us. And playing complimentary football with the defense — if we start clicking and keep getting better, it’s going to be a fun ride.”

The Browns are now 1-1 for the 2020 season. Cleveland will host the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 27. The Browns lead the series 33-12-1.

