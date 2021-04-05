Baseball is back in Cleveland: Indians play Royals in home opener

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians host the Kansas City Royals in their home opener on Monday.

Gates open at 3:10 p.m. The first pitch is at 4:10 p.m. It’s the first time Cleveland will welcome baseball fans to Progressive Field since 2019.

Pregame events include a moment of silence for Cleveland broadcasting legend Joe Tait, who died March 10. There will also be a ceremony celebrating Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, Gold Glove winners Cesar Hernandez and Roberto Perez, and Silver Slugger winner Jose Ramirez.

Retired police Sgt. Kennedy Jones will perform the national anthem and God Bless America, Adlai E. Stevenson School para professional Bonita Horton will throw the first pitch, 10-year-old Emma Shisheborwho collects donations for Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center will yell “Play ball” and the 112th Fighter Squadron of the Ohio National Guard will do a flyover.

During the game, the Indians will show a video in honor of musician Michael Stanley, who died on March 5.

Cleveland has a new policy on abusive language and disruptive conduct.

“This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission,” the club said.

The Cleveland Indians logo is seen at the team’s Progressive Field stadium on December 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland baseball team announced they will be dropping the “Indians” from the team name after the 2021 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Other updates at Progressive Field include:

Netting was extended down both foul lines going to section 128 in right field and section 174 in left field. The net height was increase from 23 feet to 33 feet. The canopy was removed behind home plate to allow for fans to reach foul balls.

All fans will be required to wear a face mask, unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.

No bags allowed with exception of medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses.

All tickets will be exclusively mobile entry via the Ballpark app. Screenshots and PDFs no longer accepted.

Promotional giveaways will be announced on a monthly basis.