Baseball is back! Cleveland heads to freezing Detroit for opening day

**Franmil Reyes talks to FOX 8 about the Indians’ 2021 season in the video above**

DETROIT (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians opening day is here, starting off the 2021 season taking on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., with players and a limited amount of fans all dealing with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s.

However, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber should bring the heat when he takes to the mound for the Tribe.

During the truncated 2020 season, the Tigers went 12-28 in division play, while the Indians went 23-17. Of course this season is a whole new ball game.

Cleveland’s home opener is set for Monday, April 5, with about 10,500 fans allowed in the stadium. Find tickets for home games right here.