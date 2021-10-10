Banged-up Browns face Chargers

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns travel to California to take on the Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Both teams are 3-1.

This will be a challenge for Cleveland’s offensive line as they try to fend off LA linebacker Joey Bosa, deal with injured left tackle Jedrick Wills and protect quarterback Baker Mayfield from further injuries.

“They are really good on all three sides of the ball and well coached. I know our guys understand the challenge that we have. It has been a good week of practice. We will get out there and look forward to seeing our fans in that building. I know our fans travel well, and we will see them in L.A.,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday.

Mayfield, who had a completion rate of about 50 percent during the win over the Vikings, has been wearing a harness on his left shoulder. The right-hander suffered a partially torn labrum during the Sept. 19 game against the Texans. He said it should not be affecting his accuracy.

The Browns will still be without Baker’s favorite target: wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II is out for his second week in a row with a calf injury. Lineman Chris Hubbard was also ruled out. Defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate in practice on Friday, but said he fully expects to play Sunday.

“When I go out there, it is at the back of my mind. I am putting 100 percent out there, putting my body on the line and do not care about what happens to me – it is all about the team,” Garrett said.