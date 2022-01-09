Baker staying in Cleveland? Sources reveal Browns intentions for 2022

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 and David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sources say the Cleveland Browns will head into the offseason planning to keep Baker Mayfield as their quarterback for 2022.

According to an NFL report, Mayfield and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke Friday as part of normal exit meetings and sources say the two are on the same page.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie contract and, as of now, the expectation is that he’ll play it out in Cleveland.

In a December interview with the NFL Network, Mayfield reflected on the difficulties of the season, saying: “The tricky part about this year, has been a lot of internal things. It hasn’t just been the outside noise.”

He recently took to Twitter refuting claims that he has a rift with Stefanski and telling ‘drama stirring reporters’ in Cleveland not to put words in his mouth.

Sources say it’s likely (and fairly rare) that Mayfield will play out his rookie contract in Cleveland and this will no doubt be a large topic of discussion next season.