Head coach Stefanski expects Baker Mayfield to play against Green Bay

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns continue to add and remove players from the COVID-19 list as they prepare for their Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was cleared from COVID protocol, said the plan is still to have quarterback Baker Mayfield start on Saturday.

“Tomorrow we’ll see if he tests out and he’s available to be with us tomorrow. If not, we’ll obviously take it to Saturday. If he’s as healthy as he’s been, he’s cleared and he’s ready to go, then I anticipate him playing,” Stefanski said.

The coach emphasized that players who haven’t been able to practice will still be mentally ready for the game.

“When you don’t practice, you also have to understand those players have banked many, many reps,” Stefanski said.

That includes Nick Harris, who will likely have to step in for center JC Tretter after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“He didn’t play a little bit for us last season so there is some experience there,” the head coach said.

Stefanski said they will get back offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr., wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive tackle Malik McDowell back from the COVID list. Tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips were also activated. Cornerback Greg Newsome was added to the COVID list.

On the injury front, safety John Johnson III is out with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Myles Garrett is 50/50 with a groin injury, according to Stefanski. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson is also questionable.

“I feel like I’ll play regardless of how I feel,” Garrett said.

The Browns are trying to keep their playoff chances alive. They need to win out to have a shot following the loss to the Raiders on Monday.