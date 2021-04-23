Baker Mayfield’s contract with Cleveland Browns extended through 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It looks like Baker Mayfield will stay the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns — at least through 2022, FOX 8’s John Telich confirmed Friday.
The Browns have exercised the fifth-year option on Mayfield.
It was first reported by ESPN’s Jake Trotter. Trotter tweeted Friday morning that the move extends the QB’s contract in Cleveland through 2022, when he’ll reportedly make nearly $19 million.
Our John Telich also confirmed the Browns have exercised a fifth-year option on Denzel Ward.