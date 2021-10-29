Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against Steelers

Sports

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Baker Mayfield will start Sunday as the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday.

Mayfield was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported he received medical clearance to play Thursday night.

Baker missed his first start as a Brown on Oct. 21. He was already wearing a harness on his non-throwing shoulder for a torn labrum before fracturing his humerus.

In his absence, Case Keenum led Cleveland to a 17-14 win over Denver to snap a two-game skid. He was 21 for 33 with 199 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

