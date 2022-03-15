CLEVELAND (WJW)– After the Browns met with Deshaun Watson on Tuesday, quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted a letter to Cleveland fans.

The meeting could lead to the end of Mayfield’s time with the Browns. In the tweet, Mayfield, who was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, thanked Browns fans for their support over the years.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. “I have give this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens… I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with the city’s hard working people. “Cleveland will also be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.”

Mayfield dealt with a shoulder injury for much of last season. He threw for more than 3,000 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Browns finished 8-9. The season prior, the former Heisman Trophy winner led Cleveland to its first playoff win since 1995.

The Browns are one of four teams Watson agreed to meet to discuss a possible trade from the Texans. The 26-year-old did not play during the 2021 season and was not indicted following sexual assault allegations.

Cleveland made other moves in recent days. The team put a franchise tag on tight end David Njoku, and released wide receiver Jarvis Landry and center JC Tretter.