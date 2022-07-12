(WJW) – Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is scheduled to have his first press conference with the Carolina Panthers Tuesday.

The Browns traded Mayfield last week. Baker hasn’t spoken since the move.

#Panthers will introduce Baker Mayfield today at 12pm. He’s set to talk to the media at 12:30pm. @fox8news #Browns #KeepPounding — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) July 12, 2022

He thanked fans in March before the Browns locked down the Deshaun Watson trade that gave Baker the boot.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life-changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process,” Mayfield said in a tweet.

The Browns signed Deshaun Watson days later.

Baker was a first-round draft pick in 2018. The Browns made the playoffs in 2020.

According to reports, the Browns will pay Baker $10.5 million and the Panthers will pay $5 million.