Live blog: Baker Mayfield speaks ahead of Steelers game

The Browns quarterback missed last week’s matchup against the Denver Broncos as he deals with an ongoing shoulder injury.

“I think similar to last week. See what I can do. Take it day by day.”

“If I’m going to hurt the team, I’m not going to go.”

Mayfield said playing Sunday is absolutely a possibility and he did not consider ending his season early.

He said surgery for the shoulder is not a forgone conclusion.

“On a short week, the inflammation was pretty severe,” Mayfield said about heading into the game against the Broncos.

“That’s the first game I missed in eight years,” he said. “I’ve only missed three games in my life.”

He said the medical staff was advising him not to play last week, but he tried to push through.

“It’s fun to watch these guys play and play for each other. It was a good team win… You see guys fighting for each other, especially when guys like D’Ernest (Johnson) and Johnny Stanton score.”