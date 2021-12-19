Baker Mayfield says he doesn’t have COVID symptoms, ‘praying to test negative’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns plan to take to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium for their rescheduled game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday. But it’s still not entirely clear which Browns players are participating.

Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield, who, along with 20-plus team members, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, made clear in a Instagram story that he is not experiencing symptoms.

“Blessed to be healthy and have had no symptoms,” he said in the story. “Praying to test negative for COVID.”

Mayfield had previously taken to social media Thursday airing his grievances with the NFL’s testing protocols, saying in part, “You won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms then pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense.”

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday he’s have no problem playing a starter in Monday’s game if they’re testing negative and up to the task.

Earlier today, the Browns announced that G Wyatt Teller is no longer on the reserve/COVID-19 list but that DE Jadeveon Clowney is now on the list. The Browns have until 2 p.m. Monday to finalize their roster for the game.

Come Monday, the Muni Lot opens at noon and the game kicks off at 5 p.m.