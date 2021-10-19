Baker Mayfield says decision on him to play Thursday’s game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off of the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Baker Mayfield today offered some clues as to whether or not he’s playing on Thursday.

According to FOX 8’s P.J. Ziegler, the Browns starting quarterback says it’s up to him if he wants to be on the field to face the Broncos, who are also 3-3.

Mayfield expects to play but doesn’t want to get into details about the advice he’s been given regarding sitting out on Thursday.

Although he’s determined to play Thursday, it’s not yet clear if he’ll practice today.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says, “We’re moving on and we’re full speed ahead,” for Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

