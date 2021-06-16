Baker Mayfield says contract ‘will handle itself’ as Browns minicamp continues in Berea

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — One day after Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward were asked about their contract extensions, quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about whether his agents have heard anything from the Cleveland Browns on a possible deal.

“I’m in no rush, because I’m just trying to win games,” said Mayfield. “Like I said, it will handle itself. I don’t try to feed too much into that because that’s like wasting my time and energy and thought process that I’m not in control of.”

When all three players get and sign their contract extensions, the team would have locked up its top three picks from the 2018 Draft class.

“That would be pretty special,” Mayfield said. “That’s one of those things that I think happens for a reason and it will handle itself so just worried about winning.”

Wednesday was the second day of mandatory minicamp and just the second day for new Brown Jadeveon Clowney who signed with the team in the offseason. He spent most of Tuesday learning and meeting his new teammates since he did not attend any voluntary OTA’s the past few weeks. He is excited to play alongside Myles Garrett who pretty much is his athletic equal. The two were together on the field for the first time on Tuesday.

“I have not run into too many guys like that in the NFL yet, it took me eight years to get here and find another one like that on defense anyway,” said Clowney. “I just know he is going to go out there and do his thing knowing what type of guy I’m looking at; I know he is going to ball.”

The Browns will wrap up minicamp on Thursday and the team will return to Berea in late July for the start of training camp.