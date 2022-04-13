**Related Video Above: New developments into Deshaun Watson investigation.**

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Baker Mayfield said he feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson.

Speaking on the “Ya Neva Know” podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland’s quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with Houston, said the team was not upfront with him.

Mayfield said he feels “disrespected 100 percent” because the team told him one thing and did another.

Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a shoulder injury. He’s currently on Cleveland’s roster as the Browns try to work out a trade.

You can listen to the whole podcast right here.

Fox 8 has reached out to the Browns for comment.