Baker Mayfield renewed by bye, confident for stretch run

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield used Cleveland‘s bye week to heal. Now he’s got to get the Browns feeling better.

Mayfield said the week off was good for him physically. He’s played with a torn labrum and fracture in his left shoulder, bruised right knee and left heel issue for weeks.

“I have not had any major setbacks the past few weeks and then having another week off. Looking forward to keep getting better as the weeks go on,” Mayfield said on Wednesday.

He said he believes the chance to recover will help down the stretch as he tries to lead the Browns back to the playoffs.

At 6-6, the Browns are still in the hunt for a postseason spot, but they have little margin for error. Cleveland will host AFC North-leading Baltimore on Sunday.

“It is something unlike anything I have ever had before coming off of the bye and playing the same opponent. You are watching a ton of film,” he said. “It is definitely different. We need to go in there with the same mentality – it is going to be a physical game – and have our best game.”

The Browns host Baltimore at 1 p.m. Sunday.