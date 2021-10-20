Cleveland Browns lose Baker Mayfield for Thursday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday morning that quarterback Baker Mayfield would not be starting in Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield said Tuesday the decision was “on him” regarding Thursday night.

Baker dislocated his non-throwing shoulder in Sunday’s game.

Baker Mayfield explained how he’d make the decision about whether to play after the team’s loss at home to the Cardinals on Sunday.

“Obviously if I was in a physical state where I wasn’t able to play to the best of my abilities and I was hurting the team, I wouldn’t do that. Because I care about winning and I want to get this team in the best position to do that, so I want to be out there, I want to get healthy.”

Case Keenum will be making the start, the Browns announced.

This will be Keenum’s first start for the Browns.

Keenum made his debut with the Browns in Week 6 of 2020 against the Steelers in the 3rd quarter.

He was 5 for 10 for 46 yards.

His career completion rating is 62.3%.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have also been ruled out of Thursday’s game.

The Cleveland Browns (3-3) host the Denver Broncos (3-3) for Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. on FOX 8.