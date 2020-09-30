Baker Mayfield looks forward to facing Cowboys in his home state of Texas

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– When Baker Mayfield steps onto the field at AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, it won’t be for the first time.

Of course, he played there as a rookie in 2018. But the Cleveland Browns quarterback and Texas native’s history extends further back.

“It is always fun to play there. Growing up, seeing the high school state championships there and then playing there a couple times in college, it is a great stadium,” Mayfield told reporters during a Zoom call on Wednesday. “That screen is pretty breathtaking. It is an extremely nice facility. Up until I think the new L.A. stadium, it was the nicest one in the country. It is quite the facility.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 30, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Mayfield, who made sure to mention his hometown of Austin is, “the best city in Texas,” wasn’t a Cowboys fan growing up. While he favored the Packers and Brett Favre, he did get to meet Troy Aikman as a kid.

“My dad’s friend got us on the field and I got to meet him down there. There are no pictures to prove it. That is a family internal issue,” Baker said while laughing.

Speaking of family, he’ll have lots of support during the game.

“I will have plenty of people there, friends and family, loved ones and all those good people there. But I have to treat it like any other game and have to go do our job.”

The Browns and Cowboys kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to watch the game on FOX 8 News.

