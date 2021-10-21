Baker Mayfield fractured humerus in Sunday’s game: Reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield fractured his humerus bone in addition to his torn labrum, according to reports from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.
Glazer reported Thursday that he spoke to Mayfield, who told him that the fracture is “preventing his rotator cuff from firing.”
He said Mayfield’s humerus broke when his shoulder popped out in Sunday’s game.
The Browns announced Wednesday morning that Mayfield would not be starting in Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Case Keenum will be making the start, his first as a Cleveland Brown.