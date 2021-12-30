Baker Mayfield dismisses death threats from ‘keyboard warriors’

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed recent claims by his wife Emily they’ve received deaths threats.

Emily Mayfield posted on Instagram defending her husband following the Browns loss to the Packers on Saturday.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband and blatant disrespect never ceases to amaze me,” Emily wrote.

Baker Mayfield brushed it off while speaking to reporters on Thursday, saying it’s being made into a bigger deal than it actually is. He said Browns security and the police are not involved.

“It’s hard for me to say not to listen to it because, you know, I have quite a bit of experience with a lot of opinions on the outside coming in. It’s hard when it comes down to somebody that you love, that you care about. She’s not able to change some of the outcomes of the games, or any at all should I say. It’s just one of those things, you know, we’re in a world, in a society today there’s a lot of keyboard warriors that make empty threats and things like that, which it’s quite honestly ignorant when they go after people who aren’t directly involved in football. When you talk about taking your own life, killing somebody and all that, to me that’s ignorance. I try not to listen to it because those aren’t the people I’d listen to if it was good or bad, regardless,” Mayfield said.

He said he’ll continue to listen to those close to him because those are the opinions that matter.

“It’s tough to tell your family and your loved ones not to defend you and look into that stuff, it’s just human nature,” Mayfield said.

It’s not the first time this year a Cleveland athlete has been threatened. Guardians pitcher Nick Wittgren’s family received death threats following a loss to the Rays in July.