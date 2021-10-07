Baker Mayfield dealing with partial tear in left shoulder: reports

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with an injury to his left shoulder.

Mayfield, who is right handed, suffered a partially torn labrum during the Sept. 19 game against the Texans, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Thursday.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who has been wearing a shoulder harness to play, suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder on Sept 19 vs the #Texans, sources say. No surgery needed as of now. He was listed on the report after the injury and hasn’t missed a practice snap. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2021

The QB told reporters on Wednesday he is wearing a harness on his left shoulder, but it should not be affecting his accuracy.

During the Browns win over the Vikings, Mayfield threw 15 passes for 155 yards, struggling to connect with his receivers. Cleveland was able to rely on the run game of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the 14-7 victory.

“It is nice when you can play around 50 percent completion, which is just terrible, and to have a win on the road in a hostile environment against a good team. Yeah, that is nice knowing we have that, but there is still a standard that I try and set for myself and try and hold myself accountable to so I need to do that,” Mayfield said.