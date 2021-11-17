Baker Mayfield calls numbness in leg ‘scary,’ plans to play against Lions

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to members of the media Wednesday morning, addressing injuries and the passing game.

Mayfield suffered a knee contusion in the third quarter of the loss to New England. The fourth-year QB, who’s already dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, said his knee is still sore, but there’s nothing structural wrong.

“Caught the nerve on the outside of my leg, made it go numb so the outside of my knee is sore and tender. That numbness where you can’t feel your leg is pretty scary. Hadn’t had that before,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield is planning on playing against Detroit, though he’s not sure if he’ll practice Wednesday.

“This is probably the most beat-up I’ve been in my career,” Mayfield said. “It’s that time of the year. Things add up. One thing after another.”

The Browns are 5-5 and coming off of two lopsided games: a 41-16 win over the Bengals and a 45-7 loss to the Patriots. Now, they’re preparing for the Lions.

Baker said he doesn’t think the offense needs to reinvent the wheel, but they do need to execute better and they’ll find ways to get wide receiver Jarvis Landry more involved.

“When you play a team like the Patriots, they take your strengths away, so things like that and the running game so they’ll do just that,” Mayfield said. “We’ll find more ways to get Jarvis back in the game plan. He’s a tempo-setter for us, he’s an extremely good leader and locker room guy for us. Everybody knows that. And when it comes to Higgy (Rashard Higgins), just going through my reads and putting the ball in a position where he can catch it and make plays when it’s necessary.”